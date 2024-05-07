A Complex Improvement Plan with Chris Kufro and Rick Molchany | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission sit down with Chris Kufro, PennDOT's Acting District Executive for the Lehigh Valley, and Rick Molchany, Chair of the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, to talk about the Lehigh Valley's Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

Chris and Rick dive into the complexities of the four-year, $557.7 million plan that seeks to maintain and improve the region's transportation network.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 5/6/24)