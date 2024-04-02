© 2024
Plan Lehigh Valley

All Aboard! Passenger Rail Service in the Lehigh Valley with Angela Watson | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with Angela Watson, PennDOT's Director of Rail, Freight, Ports & Waterways, about the possibility of passenger rail service returning to the Lehigh Valley region.

They talk about costs, obstacles, and questions about the recent Lehigh Valley Passenger Rail feasibility analysis, as well as the benefits of having another method of transportation connecting us to the rest of the state.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Angela WatsonLV Passenger Rail StudyPennDOTLehigh Valley Planning CommissionTransportationpassenger railLehigh Valley
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
