A New Priority Climate Action Plan with Susan Myerov | Plan Lehigh Valley

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Susan Myerov, the LVPC's Director of Environmental Planning, to talk about her work on their new Priority Climate Action Plan.

They discuss the mission to reducing carbon emissions and our regionwide footprint, the report's achievement of becoming the area's first plan of its kind, and much more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/4/24)