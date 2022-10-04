Managing Growth, HB 2768, and Farmland Preservation with Commissioner Geoff Brace | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Geoff Brace, chairman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners to discuss a very timely topic: growth management.

As the Lehigh Valley remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the state, the group discusses development pressures, the Municipalities Planning Code, House Bill 2768, farmland and open space preservation, and more.

(Original air-date: 10/3/22)