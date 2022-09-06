Bringing Back the Railroads, How Feasible Is It? | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna joins his co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission for a conversation about the recently-announced Lehigh Valley passenger rail study. Together they discuss what the study will entail, previous efforts to investigate bringing train service back to the Valley, the possible impact on the region’s transportation future, and more﻿.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)