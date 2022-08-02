© 2022
LANTA, Alternative Fuels and the EBS Rapid Transit System with Owen O'Neil | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
planlv8-1.jpg

Did you know that LANTA is the third-largest transit company in Pennsylvania? And that LANTA uses 100% alternative fuels – the only bus company to do so in PA (and maybe the US)? Guest host Sally Handlon welcomes co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission as they talk with LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil about the new rapid transit system, EBS (Enhanced Bus Service).

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
