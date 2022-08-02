LANTA, Alternative Fuels and the EBS Rapid Transit System with Owen O'Neil | Plan Lehigh Valley

Did you know that LANTA is the third-largest transit company in Pennsylvania? And that LANTA uses 100% alternative fuels – the only bus company to do so in PA (and maybe the US)? Guest host Sally Handlon welcomes co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission as they talk with LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil about the new rapid transit system, EBS (Enhanced Bus Service).

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)