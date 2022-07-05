© 2022
The Ins and Outs of Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Planning with Brian Carl | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published July 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
Greg Capogna, along with Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk about Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Planning and the importance of collaboration among area communities and townships with Brian Carl, Township Zoning Officer and Administrator for Lowhill and Weisenberg Townships.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/4/22)

