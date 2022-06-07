The Details Behind Driving Electric with DEP's Colton Brown | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Colton Brown, Energy Program Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to talk about electric vehicles.

Colton explains the massive surge in interest around these EVs, provides a better understanding about purchasing an electric vehicle, and discusses the necessary infrastructure. He will also alleviate certain fears Lehigh Valley residents may have over “range anxiety” with new and updated information.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)