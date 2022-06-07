© 2022
Plan Lehigh Valley

The Details Behind Driving Electric with DEP's Colton Brown | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
PLV6-6.jpg

Greg Capogna along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Colton Brown, Energy Program Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to talk about electric vehicles.

Colton explains the massive surge in interest around these EVs, provides a better understanding about purchasing an electric vehicle, and discusses the necessary infrastructure. He will also alleviate certain fears Lehigh Valley residents may have over “range anxiety” with new and updated information.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)

Plan Lehigh Valley Colton BrownDepartment of Environmental ProtectionElectric Vehiclescharging stationsRange AnxietyBecky BradleyMatt AssadInfrastructureAlternative FuelsLehigh Valley Planning CommissionPlan Lehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
