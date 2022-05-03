© 2022
The Transportation Improvement Program: A Live Discussion | Plan Lehigh Valley

Published May 3, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
LVPC's Brian Hite, Hannah Milagio and Host Greg Capogna.
Greg Capogna presents a special one-hour episode of Plan Lehigh Valley with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. For the first half-hour Greg explores the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) with LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley and Managing Editor Matt Assad, along with LVPC Director of Transportation Planning Paul Carafides. They talk about the impact of the TIP and various projects on the Lehigh Valley, and how it will move the future of our region forward.

Then, Greg welcomes listeners to call in to WDIY with public comments on the TIP from around the Lehigh Valley. LVPC Program Associate for Community Engagement Hannah Milagio joins Transportation Planner Brian Hite to talk about the 118 projects and over $475 million in infrastructure investment affecting our roads, bridges, trails, freight traffic, LANTA, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 5/2/22)

