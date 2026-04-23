From Scarcity to Sustainability with Rich Daesener and Eileen Gradwell | Perspectives

John Pearce talks with Rich Daesener and Eileen Gradwell of Villages in Partnership, a U.S.-based NGO that's working to improve living situations for villages in Malawi, the world's poorest peaceful country.

They discuss their process of initiating relationships with new villages and why the most valuable skill is listening, as well as some of the most common projects they do in the villages.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/23/26)

