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Perspectives

A Lifetime Connection with Judith Umlas | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT

John Pearce is joined by author Judith Umlas, whose book "Soulmates and Strangers" tells the story of her mother's lifelong friendship with a pen pal from France. Judith shares the story of their initial connection in high school and how the relationship evolved through the decades.

Judith talks about the letters she eventually received from her mother's pen pal, Claudia, and shares some of the topics included in their writing, and expresses how the relationship impacted her as well.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/26/26)

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Perspectives Judith UmlasSoulmates and Strangerspen palfriendships
John Pearce
John is the host of the monthly WDIY show, Perspectives. He previously served as a rotating host of Lehigh Valley Discourse and was the local host and board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR news programs.
See stories by John Pearce
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