Perspectives

A Conversation with General and Lady Washington | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:23 PM EST

John Pearce celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary with a look at the lives of George and Martha Washington. From their early lives in Virginia to their first encounter and their love through war, presidency, and retirement, the pair guides listeners through the story of the country's first First Couple.

Plus, a look at Alisa Dupuy and Curt Radenbaugh, the faces behind the costumes, and how they spread their passion for history.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/26/26)

John Pearce
John is the host of the monthly WDIY show, Perspectives. He previously served as a rotating host of Lehigh Valley Discourse and was the local host and board operator for WDIY's broadcast of NPR news programs.
