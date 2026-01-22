© 2026
"Creating the World We Know" with Steven and John Landis | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:12 PM EST

John Pearce sits down with Steven and John Landis, authors of 'Bethlehem Steel: Rusting Relic,' a book that explores the rise and fall of the fallen industrial giant, alongside exclusive photographs of the inside of the plant after it shut its doors.

They look at some of the most recognizable landmarks from coast to coast that include Bethlehem steel and explore what really led to the steel corporation's downfall.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/22/26)

John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
