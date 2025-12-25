Pennsylvania German Culture with Dr. William Donner | Perspectives

John Pearce is joined by Dr. William Donner, a professor at Kutztown University, to discuss the past and present of the Pennsylvania German culture. They explore the difference between the titles PA German and PA Dutch and talk about why the language is largely disappearing.

Dr. Donner talks about his teaching at Kutztown University and his work with the PA German Cultural Heritage Center, and shares some of the common holiday traditions in PA German culture.

