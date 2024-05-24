© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎉 Thanks to everyone who came out to WDIY's Family Fun Day — Groovin' in the Grove. Here's to 29 years of WDIY! 🥳
WDIY Headlines
Perspectives

Symbols in Pennsylvania Dutch Culture with Greg Huber | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Greg Huber, a barn and house historian specializing in pre Civil War architecture of Holland-Dutch and Pennsylvania Swiss German homes and barns. They talk about the various barn markings, hex signs, and other symbols that can be seen off the rural roads of Pennsylvania and some of their meanings.

Greg discusses the beauty and history of these symbols that so many people see so often, but may not know much about.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/23/24)

Tags
Perspectives Greg HuberPennsylvaniaPennsylvania Dutchbarn markingshex signscultureHistory
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
Related Content