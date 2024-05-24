Symbols in Pennsylvania Dutch Culture with Greg Huber | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Greg Huber, a barn and house historian specializing in pre Civil War architecture of Holland-Dutch and Pennsylvania Swiss German homes and barns. They talk about the various barn markings, hex signs, and other symbols that can be seen off the rural roads of Pennsylvania and some of their meanings.

Greg discusses the beauty and history of these symbols that so many people see so often, but may not know much about.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/23/24)