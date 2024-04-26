© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Perspectives

Examining a Prolific Writer with Rev. Nick Melazzo and Rev. John Heinsohn | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published April 26, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT

On this episode, John Pearce welcomes Reverends Nick Melazzo and John Heinsohn to talk about their love for C.S. Lewis, the prolific author of books like 'The Chronicles of Narnia,' 'The Four Loves,' 'Mere Christianity,' and many more.

They discuss what initially drew them to Lewis' work, pieces of his writings that have impacted them the most, and Lewis' coverage of a wide range of topics from religion to friendship and grief.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 4/25/24)

Tags
Perspectives C.S. LewisMere ChristianityThe Four LovesAuthorreligionWriting
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
