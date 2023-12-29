Exploring "Nones" and "Dones" with Rev. Sue Pizor Yoder | Perspectives

On this episode, John Pearce sits down with Reverend Sue Pizor Yoder to talk about her co-authored book "Hear Us Out: Six Questions on Belonging and Belief" that investigates many young people's shift away from religion, and how they continue to find meaning in their lives elsewhere.

Sue explains the idea of "nones" — people who have no religious affiliation — and "dones" — people who once practiced religion but no longer do. They explore the idea that while an increasing number of young people don't consider themselves religious, they may still consider themselves spiritual.

(Original air-date: 12/28/23)