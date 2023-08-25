Rev. Sherry Blackman and the 'Tales of a Truck Stop Chaplain' | Perspectives

Rev. Sherry Blackman joins John Pearce to talk about her book, REV-IT-UP: Tales of a Truck Stop Chaplain. Rev. Blackman is pastor of Church of the Mountain, Delaware Water Gap, on the Appalachian Trail. How did she become interested in serving as chaplain at a truck stop just off Route 80? Listen to learn that and hear some of her many tales.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/24/23)