The Impact of Pandemics and 'Soft Racism' with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT

John Pearce welcomes back Dr. James Higgins, a professor of history at Rider University specializing in the history of medicine.

He talks about the influenza of 1918-22, the COVID pandemic, and how they impacted ethnic groups in the United States. Plus, what does "soft racism mean?" Listen in to find out.

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/27/23)

From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
