WDIY Headlines
Perspectives

Dr. Tracy Hill and 'The Dog Who Wanted to Go to Church; | Perspectives

By John Pearce
Published June 23, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT

On this episode of Perspectives, John Pearce welcomes Tracy Hill, PhD, owner/director of Mediation and Custody Evaluation Services in Bethlehem to talk about her career in psychology, as well as the inspiration and themes behind her new short story, "The Dog Who Wanted to Go to Church."

Tune in to Perspectives to hear about local history and the humanities, residents' stories, and organizations doing good in their neighborhoods. New episodes air the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/22/23)

Perspectives PsychologyEducation
John Pearce
From the age of 9, John had his sights set on a career in broadcasting. But instead, he wound up teaching French and Spanish at Muhlenberg College for 40 years. Now, in retirement, John gets to call the mic and earphones his buddies at our studios in eclectic South Bethlehem. His signoff: "Remember to be gentle with your neighbor."
See stories by John Pearce
