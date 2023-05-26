Asylees, Parolees, and World Refugee Day: Jessica Entwistle and Kate Woodward | Perspectives

This month's episode of Perspectives is focused on refugees — in the Lehigh Valley, across the country, and around the world.

John Pearce welcomes Jessica Entwistle, Director, Refugee Community Center and Kate Woodward, Resettlement Director, Bethany Christian Services, both located in Allentown. They talk about commemorations for World Refugee Day on June 20, differences in terminology surrounding the status of refugees, asylum seekers and others, services provided to refugees here in the Lehigh Valley, and more.

