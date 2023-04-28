Dr. Scott Gordon and the History of Enslavement in Bethlehem's Moravian Settlement | Perspectives

The topic of this episode of Perspectives is enslavement in the Moravian settlement of Bethlehem. Yes, there were enslaved men and women in Bethlehem between 1740-1780.

John Pearce welcomes Dr. Scott Gordon, a Professor of English at Lehigh University, who has studied this topic for years, to paint a picture of what life was life for these individuals among the Moravians during this period of history.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)