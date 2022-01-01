© 2022
Middle School Perspective
Periodically during All Things Considered at 5:44pm
Hosted by Kyra Kelly

WDIY presents Middle School Perspective with Kyra Kelly, an eighth grader who attends Lower Macungie Middle School. Middle School Perspective is a podcast highlighting views of middle school students on problems that adults usually wouldn't turn to them to hear from. It showcases current events and topics affecting young people, featuring conversations with fellow students and stories on ways youth have adapted throughout the pandemic. 

