Middle School Perspective
Periodically during All Things Considered at 5:44pm
WDIY presents Middle School Perspective with Kyra Kelly, an eighth grader who attends Lower Macungie Middle School. Middle School Perspective is a podcast highlighting views of middle school students on problems that adults usually wouldn't turn to them to hear from. It showcases current events and topics affecting young people, featuring conversations with fellow students and stories on ways youth have adapted throughout the pandemic.
Latest Stories
-
On this edition of Middle School Perspective, Kyra Kelly welcomes a fellow eighth grade student to the program to talk about her religion, Islam, and the…
-
On this edition of Middle School Perspective, Kyra Kelly welcomes a fellow eighth grade student to the program to talk about the effects and impact social…
-
On the newest edition of Middle School Perspective, Kyra Kelly talks about how young people find and connect with media they enjoy, plus how today's youth…
-
Middle School Perspective returns with host Kyra Kelly, who connects with a fellow student to examine the pros and cons of remote learning with Zoom…
-
WDIY presents Middle School Perspective, a new Youth Media Podcast with host Kyra Kelly, an eighth grader attending Lower Macungie Middle School. The…