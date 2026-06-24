Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 6/24/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Have you ever thought about what does it take to build a nation? Sometimes it begins with a lump of coal, a canal, or an immigrant with a bold idea.

Discover Dynamo!, a new traveling exhibition from the National Canal Museum and the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. You and your family can explore how one remarkable region – the Lehigh Valley - became a powerhouse of American innovation—where geography, determination, and creativity came together to shape the nation.

From iron, steel, and cement to breakthroughs in medicine, science, education, and the arts, Dynamo! celebrates the inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries whose ideas transformed America.

Through five engaging exhibit stations—Industry, Consumption, Innovation, Health, and the Arts—you’ll meet the people who turned raw materials into industries, ideas into movements, and local ingenuity into lasting impact.

Dynamo! is a traveling exhibition that will pop up at several area community centers. To learn more about Dynamo! and future tour locations, visit canals.org or follow the National Canal Museum on social media.

Come discover the dynamos who powered America—and continue to inspire the innovators of tomorrow.

Date Night

Looking for a memorable date night with a little history, culture, and great food?

Before it closes on July 11, visit Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County at the Sigal Museum in downtown Easton. Discover how newspapers, pamphlets, letters, and printed broadsides helped fuel the American Revolution and shaped public opinion during the fight for independence. Learn how news traveled in the eighteenth century, explore Northampton County’s role in the Revolutionary War, and see rare documents connected to the founding of our nation.

Exhibition highlights include a working replica eighteenth-century printing press, one of Northampton County’s earliest ballot boxes, a Moravian hymnal written in Lenape, and fascinating artifacts from the Revolutionary era.

Then complete your evening with dinner next door at Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine – one of the Lehigh Valley’s best restaurants.

History, conversation, and a great meal—all in one night. Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County closes July 11, so plan your visit today. For details, visit sigalmuseum.org.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun, free, family-friendly summer outing?

Head to Lehigh Valley SoccerFest at SteelStacks in Bethlehem! From June 11 through July 19, SoccerFest transforms the SteelStacks campus into a celebration of the world’s most popular sport. Catch free live broadcasts of FIFA World Cup matches on giant outdoor screens, surrounded by the energy of fellow fans and a festival atmosphere.

But it’s more than just watching the game. Kids can get in on the action with youth soccer clinics and skills activities, while families can enjoy 3-on-3 tournaments, live music, cultural programming, and food from around the world. There’s something for every age—whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just looking for a great night out together.

Bring your friends, bring the kids, and experience the excitement, community, and global spirit of the game right here in the Lehigh Valley. Admission is free, and the memories are priceless.

For the full schedule and details, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and search “SoccerFest”.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a week of history, culture, and celebration in downtown Easton!

From July 8 through July 11, experience Heritage Week events honoring Easton’s pivotal role in the American Revolution—where the Declaration of Independence was first publicly read in 1776. This was a simultaneous reading with Trenton and Philadelphia.

Join special anniversary commemorative programs at the Sigal Museum and the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, including the screening of a new Declaration of Independence reading video, an exhibition opening, a new graphic novel launch and panel discussion, bus tours, and community events that bring our founding history to life. Explore how Easton and the Lehigh Valley helped shape the Revolutionary War.

The week builds to the citywide Heritage Day celebration on July 11, a full day of music, reenactments, family fun, and living history throughout downtown Easton.

It’s free, it’s local, and it’s unforgettable.

Save the date: July 8–11 in Easton for Heritage Week. Visit sigalmuseum.org for event details.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

