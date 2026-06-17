Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 6/17/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back into Revolutionary-era Bethlehem with Moravian Care and Cure: Bethlehem Medicine During the Revolution, a fascinating new experience from Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites.

During the American Revolution, Bethlehem wasn’t just a religious settlement—it was also a place of healing. Guided by Moravian values of community care, local physicians, apothecaries, and caregivers treated soldiers, travelers, and residents at a time when medicine was still in its earliest stages. In the midst of war, this small town became a center of organized care, where science, faith, and necessity came together.

This special program explores how Revolutionary-era medicine was practiced right here in the Lehigh Valley. What did doctors believe caused illness in the 1700s? How were wounds treated on and off the battlefield? And how did a tight-knit Moravian community respond when the demands of war came to their doorstep?

Bethlehem’s reputation for care even reached the highest levels of the Revolution—after the Battle of Brandywine in 1777, wounded soldiers were transported through the region for treatment and recovery, and figures like the Marquis de Lafayette are closely tied to the broader campaign efforts and hardships faced by Continental forces during that turning point in the war.

Through storytelling, historic interpretation, and the preserved spaces of Bethlehem, visitors gain a rare glimpse into the challenges—and ingenuity—of early American healthcare.

It’s a side of the Revolution you don’t often hear about: not just battles and declarations, but bandages, remedies, and the people who worked tirelessly to care for others in uncertain times.

Discover Moravian Care and Cure: Bethlehem Medicine During the Revolution at Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites, and see how healing history helped shape a nation.

Date Night

Looking for a daytime date idea that blends charm, conversation, and a little American history? Step into the Green House Tea Room, where an afternoon out feels like a quiet escape—but also a nod to the past.

Tea has long been part of the story of friendship and even revolution. In colonial America, tea wasn’t just a drink—it was a statement. From elegant tea tables in early American homes to the bold defiance of the Boston Tea Party, something as simple as a cup of tea helped spark a nation’s identity. What once symbolized loyalty to the Crown became a symbol of independence.

Fast forward 250 years, and tea is still bringing people together—just in a much sweeter way.

At the Green House Tea Room in Bethlehem, you and your date can enjoy beautifully brewed blends, delicate finger sandwiches, and fresh scones served on tiered trays that feel like a step back in time. It’s relaxed, it’s elegant, and it’s made for lingering conversations.

So instead of throwing tea into the harbor, you’ll be raising your cups—to a perfectly timeless afternoon out.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a simple, family-friendly way to get outside and enjoy the day? Head to Louise W. Moore Park in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania—a wide-open, welcoming green space where kids can run, play, and explore while adults get a chance to relax and breathe a little easier.

Start at the playgrounds, where children can climb, slide, and burn off energy, or bring a soccer ball or frisbee and take advantage of the large open fields for a casual family game. The paved walking paths make it easy for a stroller-friendly stroll, bike ride, or an easy loop around the park while you take in the lake and surrounding scenery.

Pack a picnic and spread out under the trees, or make it a relaxed afternoon with games, snacks, and time together.

And while it feels like a peaceful modern retreat, this part of Northampton County sits in a region deeply shaped by the Revolutionary War era. Just miles from historic Easton—where colonial roads, early American civic life, and wartime movements converged—parks like this sit on land that was once part of the same early American landscape families would have known in the 1700s.

Today, it’s a place for play, rest, and connection—Louise W. Moore Park, where simple family time meets the quiet backdrop of local history.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a special journey back to America’s colonial past at the Daniel Boone Homestead in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania located about an hour from Allentown.

Join a 250th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, June 27, from 12noon to 8 p.m., bringing early frontier life to life—when families like the Boones lived, worked, and helped shape the growing colonies in the years leading up to the American Revolution.

Experience the sights, sounds, and spirit of the 18th century with living history, demonstrations, and hands-on colonial-era activities for all ages. Explore the homestead where frontier skills met colonial survival, and discover how everyday life on the edge of the wilderness helped build the foundations of a new nation. From hearth cooking to historic trades, you’ll see how resourceful early Americans carved out life in a changing world.

It’s history you can walk through—and a story you’re part of. For details, visit: thedanielboonehomestead.org

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

