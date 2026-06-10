Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 6/10/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

This week, the Lehigh Valley comes together for the Juneteenth Lehigh Valley, a weeklong celebration of freedom, culture, and community, with events taking place June 13th through June 20th across Easton, Bethlehem, and Allentown—culminating in a vibrant festival day at Riverside Park in Easton.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were finally informed of their freedom—more than two years after the end of the Civil War. But its meaning connects to a much earlier chapter in American history: the Revolutionary War era. Because in 1776, right here in communities like Easton, the Declaration of Independence boldly proclaimed that “all men are created equal.” Yet from the very beginning, that promise of liberty was complicated—debated, challenged, and unfinished. The Revolutionary War didn’t just create a nation; it also set in motion a long and ongoing struggle over what freedom truly means, and who gets to share in it.

That story continues through Juneteenth.

Throughout the week, the Lehigh Valley honors that journey with community events like a 5K walk and health fair, flag raisings, a children’s festival, markets, and a Juneteenth Night celebration with the IronPigs. The week builds to a powerful finale at Riverside Park on June 20th, featuring live music, cultural performances, food vendors, Black-owned businesses, and family activities along the Delaware River. The Juneteenth Parade in Easton brings the celebration through the heart of the city, filling the streets with movement, music, and meaning—connecting past and present in real time.

This isn’t just a festival—it’s a living reminder that the fight for freedom began in the Revolutionary era, continued through emancipation in 1865, and still shapes our communities today.

The Juneteenth Lehigh Valley Festival—where 1776, 1865, and today all meet in one celebration of freedom. Visit juneteenthlv.org for details.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that feels a little creative, a little historic, and totally unique? Head to the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center in Pennsburg for “Revolutionary Fraktur”, an exhibition showcasing hand-crafted Pennsylvania German folk art made during and around the Revolutionary War era.

You’ll walk through galleries filled with vibrant fraktur—colorful drawings, calligraphy, and symbolic designs that were used to mark births, blessings, and daily life in the late 1700s. It’s a quiet, intimate space that invites you to slow down together and notice the details: the lettering, the symbols, and the stories hidden in each piece of art.

These works were created in the same Revolutionary period when communities across Pennsylvania were navigating war, independence, and the everyday realities of building a new nation. They offer a personal, human-scale view of history—showing how ordinary families expressed identity and hope during extraordinary times.

After you explore, keep the historic mood going with dinner at the charming The Limeport Inn, a cozy countryside tavern that feels like stepping into another century with its warm lighting, brick walls, and classic Pennsylvania charm.

It’s the perfect pairing—Revolutionary-era art and a relaxed historic inn dinner—turning a simple night out into a story you’ll both remember.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a simple, family-friendly way to get outside and enjoy the day? Head to Louise W. Moore Park in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County, Pennsylvania—a wide-open, welcoming green space where kids can run, play, and explore while adults get a chance to relax and breathe a little easier.

Start at the playgrounds, where children can climb, slide, and burn off energy, or bring a soccer ball or frisbee and take advantage of the large open fields for a casual family game. The paved walking paths make it easy for a stroller-friendly stroll, bike ride, or an easy loop around the park while you take in the surrounding scenery.

And while it feels like a peaceful modern retreat, this part of Northampton County sits in a region deeply shaped by the Revolutionary War era. Just miles from historic Easton—where colonial roads, early American civic life, and wartime movements converged—parks like this sit on land that was once part of the same early American landscape families would have known in the 1700s.

Today, it’s a place for play, rest, and connection—Louise W. Moore Park, where simple family time meets the quiet backdrop of local history.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a special evening in Bethlehem!

On June 18th, Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites and Historic Hotel Bethlehem invite you to Liberty & Lanterns: An Evening of Food, Stories & Surprises—a celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday.

Step back in time as you “take the elevator to 1776,” entering a lively colonial tavern with signature cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres, before moving into the candlelit Grand Ballroom for a three-course dinner inspired by early American cuisine.

Throughout the night, costumed interpreters and storytellers bring history to life all around you—making the Revolutionary era feel vivid, personal, and unforgettable.

Tickets are $130 per person, and include drink tickets depending on membership.

For tickets and details, visit historicbethlehem.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

