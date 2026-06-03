Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 6/3/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Step back in time and experience American history where it truly happened. Visit Catasauqua for guided historic house tours at the George Taylor House, taking place on the third Saturday of each month—June 20th, July 18th, August 15th, September 19th, and October 17th—from 12 noon to 4 PM.

This is your chance to explore the home of George Taylor, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and discover the remarkable story of a man who rose from Irish immigrant to ironmaster, public servant, and founding patriot. Taylor served in the Continental Congress during the pivotal years leading up to independence, helping shape the political future of the colonies. His success in Pennsylvania’s iron industry also helped supply materials that supported the Revolutionary War effort.

But his story also reflects the complexities of the era. Although he signed the Declaration of Independence, Taylor was also an enslaver of two men, Tomm and Samm—an important reminder that the founding ideals of liberty existed alongside the realities of slavery in Revolutionary America.

Inside the historic house, you’ll learn about Taylor’s life and legacy in Catasauqua, and how Pennsylvania iron played a critical role in supporting the American Revolution—fueling the tools, weapons, and industry that helped shape a new nation.

Each guided tour runs approximately 30 to 40 minutes and brings the 18th century vividly to life through the rooms, stories, and artifacts connected to Taylor’s world. Admission is just $10 for adults, and free for members, veterans, active military personnel, and children under 12.

For full details, visit george-taylor-house.com.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that blends art, history, and a little atmosphere? Start your evening at the Allentown Art Museum of the Lehigh Valley, where *Revolution Retold* reimagines the American Revolution through striking art, design, and objects that invite you to see familiar history in a new light.

At the Allentown Art Museum, the exhibition doesn’t just present history—it reframes it through contemporary artists and designers who reinterpret Revolutionary-era symbols in bold, unexpected ways. It’s the kind of space where you can slow down, notice details together, and leave seeing both art—and American history—a little differently than when you walked in.

Afterward, keep the historic mood going with dinner at Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, set inside the beautifully restored Americus Hotel. The space itself carries that early-20th-century grandeur, making it feel like you’ve stepped into another era—just with better cocktails and a modern menu.

It’s an evening that pairs creativity with conversation—and turns a simple night out into something you’ll be sure to remember.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for something that teenagers will find way more exciting than the usual after-school or weekend plans? Head to HangDog Outdoor Adventure in Easton, where climbing, zip lines, and obstacle challenges turn an ordinary outing into a full-on adventure.

It’s a multi-level ropes course designed for all skill levels—so whether you’re racing friends across the obstacles or just trying something new, it’s all about movement, laughs, and a little adrenaline under the lights and music.

And when you’re done on the course, you can kick back with food, games, and a relaxed hangout vibe that makes it just as fun to stay and chill as it is to climb.

Plus, you’re doing it all in historic Easton, a riverfront town shaped by Revolutionary-era meetings, colonial crossroads, and centuries of stories still visible in its architecture and public squares. It’s a place where the past is always just around the corner—even while you’re making your own memories.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a powerful moment in history—Wednesday, July 8th at the Sigal Museum in Easton.

At 11:45 AM, join the NCHGS team for Raise a Glass to Freedom: 250 Years Later, marking the anniversary of a remarkable moment in 1776 when Easton was among the first places in the country to publicly share news of the Declaration of Independence, as it was read aloud to an eager and newly awakened American public.

This special program features a premiere video presentation of the Declaration being read, bringing that revolutionary moment back to life. Then raise a glass in a champagne toast honoring freedom and the founding spirit of 1776.

Reservations are required—visit sigalmuseum.org for details and to secure your spot.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

