Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 5/27/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

How did Pennsylvania German families experience the American Revolution? Discover the answers in Window to Revolution: Pennsylvania Germans and the War for Independence, now on display at Historic Trappe.

As America moved toward independence, Pennsylvania German communities faced difficult and deeply personal choices. Some supported the Revolution. Others remained loyal to the Crown. Many simply hoped to protect their homes, families, farms, and faith during a time of uncertainty and conflict.

This fascinating exhibition explores the lives, beliefs, and experiences of the people who helped shape early Pennsylvania during the fight for independence. Through artifacts, documents, images, and stories from the Revolutionary era, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary people navigated extraordinary times.

Learn how language, religion, and cultural traditions influenced the decisions Pennsylvania Germans made during the war. Discover how their contributions affected both the local community and the emerging nation.

Window to Revolution offers a unique perspective on America’s founding — one that goes beyond the battlefield to reveal the everyday struggles, hopes, and sacrifices of the people living through history as it unfolded.

The exhibition is now open at Historic Trappe – located one hour from the Lehigh Valley. Come explore this remarkable chapter of Pennsylvania and American history through the experiences of the people who lived it.

For hours, admission information, and upcoming programs, visit Historic Trappe today.

Date Night

Looking for a unique date night with a touch of Revolutionary history?

Start your evening at the Jacobsburg Historical Society in Nazareth, where America’s colonial past comes alive. Explore the fascinating Henry Homestead and the Pennsylvania Longrifle Museum, home to the legendary Pennsylvania longrifle — an important part of frontier life and the Revolutionary War. Discover how the Henry family helped supply rifles that became symbols of early American independence.

During the Revolution, firearms crafted by members of the Henry family and other local gunsmiths were prized for their accuracy and helped support Patriot forces fighting for independence.

Walk the historic grounds, imagine life in the colonies, and connect with the stories of the craftsmen, soldiers, and families who lived through the fight for freedom. Learn how everyday Pennsylvanians balanced work, survival, and loyalty during a time when the future of the colonies was uncertain. It’s a chance to experience the people and places that helped shape the birth of a nation.

Then continue your evening with dinner and drinks at Widow’s Tavern and Grille in nearby Stockertown. Housed in a historic building with roots dating back to the stagecoach era, it’s the perfect setting to continue your journey into the past while enjoying great food, drinks, and live music.

The Jacobsburg Historical Society is located at 402 Henry Road in Nazareth. Museum hours and special event information are available at jacobsburghistory.com.

History, great food, and a memorable night out — all close to home.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family-friendly way to enjoy the outdoors and connect with local history? Celebrate Arboretum Opening Day at the Pearl S. Buck Estate in Perkasie — a beautiful springtime experience set among gardens, trees, and historic landscapes.

Opening Day takes place Sunday, May 31st, from 1 to 4 p.m., welcoming visitors for the start of the seasonal arboretum experience with special garden access, self-guided exploration of the grounds, and family-friendly activities highlighting native plants, conservation, and the estate’s historic landscape. Guests are invited to stroll the trails, enjoy seasonal blooms, and take part in educational stations and hands-on nature activities throughout the afternoon.

Families can wander winding paths, explore blooming gardens, and enjoy programs designed to connect nature with the past. While the arboretum itself is a place of peace and reflection, the land around it carries deeper historical roots that stretch back to the Revolutionary era.

This region of Bucks County once sat along important colonial routes where farmers, soldiers, and travelers moved through during the fight for independence. The same landscape that now offers quiet beauty was once part of a young nation’s struggle to define itself.

At Pearl S. Buck’s former home, history and nature come together — making it a perfect place for families to explore, learn, and imagine what life was like in earlier centuries.

Pearl S. Buck, a Nobel Prize-winning author and humanitarian, believed deeply in understanding across cultures and used her home as a place of storytelling, education, and global connection. Her legacy adds another layer of meaning to this historic landscape, where past and present continue to meet.

Bring a picnic, enjoy the fresh air, and take part in a welcoming community celebration of growth, history, and renewal.

Arboretum Opening Day at the Pearl S. Buck Estate — where nature, history, and inspiration meet in the heart of Bucks County.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for a signature celebration of American history — the Easton Declaration Dinner 2026 in Easton.

On July 8, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, join the Greater Easton Development Partnership and the Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society for an unforgettable evening hosted at Thyme Rooftop Grille.

This can’t-miss event commemorates the 250th anniversary of Easton’s July 8, 1776 public reading of the Declaration of Independence — one of the earliest public readings in the American colonies. During the Revolutionary War era, Easton stood at a critical crossroads of communication and supply, where news of independence spread quickly through the region and helped shape Patriot momentum in the Delaware Valley.

The city’s strategic location along key routes made it an important hub during the Revolution, connecting communities, soldiers, and information moving between the interior colonies and the front lines.

Step into history and celebrate it in style with community leaders, neighbors, and history lovers from across the region. The evening begins with a lively reception featuring local wines and a signature cocktail, followed by a seated dinner high above the city.

The highlight of the night is a stirring ceremonial reading of the Declaration of Independence, bringing 1776 to life in the very place it was first proclaimed in Easton. Guests will also enjoy remarks from civic leaders and a special “Toast to 250 Years,” honoring Easton’s Revolutionary past and its enduring legacy.

Register online and be part of this historic celebration at sigalmuseum.org.

Raise a glass… and take your seat at the table of history.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

