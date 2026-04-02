Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 4/1/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

This spring, travel back to the birth of American liberty with the “In Search of the Declaration” bus tour from the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society, departing from the Sigal Museum in Easton.

On April 11, and again on every second Saturday throughout 2026, join historians on a full-day journey to the three cities where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud on July 8, 1776 — Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia. You’ll hear expert stories about how the words of liberty spread and shaped the future of our nation.

In Trenton, we’ll visit the William Trent House Museum, the oldest surviving home in the city and a rare window into colonial life. Built in 1719, the house belonged to William Trent, a prominent merchant and judge. During the Revolutionary era, it later served as headquarters for military officers and witnessed the shifting tides of war and independence. Walking through its restored rooms and gardens, you’ll experience the everyday world that surrounded America’s founding debates.

In Philadelphia, we’ll also visit Christ Church Burial Ground, the colonial-era cemetery where Benjamin Franklin and four other signers of the Declaration rest. Standing among these historic monuments, you’ll connect with the lives and ideas of the founders — printers, thinkers, and patriots who helped build the new republic.

The tour includes guided talks and behind-the-scenes insights, offering an immersive experience for history lovers and curious minds alike. Space is limited — reserve your seat and explore the places where America’s founding story took shape.

“In Search of the Declaration.” Departing from the Sigal Museum — April 11 and every second Saturday in 2026. Visit sigalmuseum.org for details.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that mixes romance, history, and great food? Start with the Historic Pub Walking Tour from Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites. This guided stroll takes you through centuries-old pubs and taverns where local stories of colonial life and Revolutionary War-era Bethlehem come alive.

You’ll hear tales of early settlers, military encampments, and the community that supported America’s fight for independence — all while enjoying the charm of historic streets.

Bethlehem played a quiet but important role during the Revolutionary War. As a center of craftsmanship and hospitality, the town welcomed travelers, soldiers, and political thinkers who shaped the era’s ideas of liberty. Walking the same pathways today connects you to that legacy in a personal and memorable way.

After the tour, continue the evening with dinner at 1741 on the Terrace, located inside the elegant Hotel Bethlehem in the heart of Bethlehem. Picture a candlelit table, exceptional cuisine, and views of historic streets — the perfect setting to unwind and savor the night.

It’s date night done right: history, connection, and a little adventure.

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a family-friendly outdoor adventure with a touch of history? Visit Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center just north of Nazareth, where miles of easy trails wind through forests that once supported early American industry and craftsmanship.

Jacobsburg was home to the Henry family gun factory in the Revolutionary era, producing muskets that played a role in America’s fight for independence — a quiet but important connection to colonial history right here in the Lehigh Valley.

Today, families can hike scenic loops, spot wildlife, and explore nature programs that make learning fun for all ages. It’s the perfect spring outing — fresh air, discovery, and a chance to imagine the region as it looked centuries ago.

Pack a picnic, lace up your walking shoes, and experience history and nature side by side at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center. Open year-round and free to the public — adventure awaits!

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date for an engaging historical program on April 15 at Lafayette College. Join scholars and history enthusiasts for a presentation on German soldiers in the American Revolution and their often-overlooked role in shaping America’s fight for independence.

Discover how these troops — commonly called Hessians — influenced the war and the communities where they served, adding new layers to our understanding of colonial history. It’s a perfect opportunity for history lovers and curious minds alike.

Mark your calendar — April 15 at Lafayette College. Details to come!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

