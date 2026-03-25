Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 3/25/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

This weekend: March 27th through the 29th, families, groups, and individuals are invited dive into local heritage during Passport to History Weekend, a special multi-day event organized by the Lehigh Valley Passport to History group.

Did you know that Passport to History is a partnership of 77 + museums, historic sites, libraries, and archives in two states and 9 counties? It’s the second largest network of its kind in the country. Several times a year – the group comes together to open their doors with free admission, special tours, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities designed to bring our shared history to life.

During Passport to History Weekend, you’ll have the chance to explore free and heavily discounted fascinating places like historic houses, restored landmarks, and small museums that each tell a piece of Pennsylvania’s past.

Sigal Museum, the 1753 Bachmann Publick House, and the Delaware and Lehigh National Coordinators, Canal Museum are some of the participating partners. You will enjoy free admission and activities. Visit lvhistory.org for a full list of partners participating.

If you can’t make it this weekend - don’t worry, the group will host two other free weekend this year in late June and late September. You are welcome to visit one site or several; each offers something unique: hands-on experiences, guided tours, costumed interpreters, and engaging stories that make history approachable for all ages. Visit lvhistory.org for details.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that mixes fun, history, and friendly competition? Try Trivia Night every Wednesday at Sun Inn in downtown Bethlehem, a perfect blend of modern entertainment and colonial heritage.

The Sun Inn isn’t just a cozy spot for drinks and trivia—it’s one of Bethlehem’s early landmarks, dating back to 1758 when it welcomed travelers, merchants, and even figures tied to the Revolutionary War – such as Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette. Imagine sitting in a historic inn where colonial guests once gathered, now hosting lively trivia competitions that challenge your knowledge and spark conversation.

It’s date night with character: sip craft beverages, enjoy great food, and team up for trivia in a setting steeped in history. The same walls that witnessed early American life now host laughter and friendly competition—a reminder that community gathering has always been part of the American story, from colonial taverns to modern trivia nights.

Whether you’re trivia masters or just in it for the fun, Wednesday nights at the Sun Inn offer an easy, affordable date night idea with historic charm. Grab a table, enjoy the game, and make memories where past and present meet. Trivia Night details available weekly—don’t miss it!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for family fun and community celebration? Kick off baseball season this weekend - on March 27th at Opening Weekend with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. It’s more than a game—Opening Weekend is a family-friendly celebration with great food, activities, and the excitement of minor league baseball.

Kids can experience the thrill of live sports, explore the ballpark, and cheer on the home team in a tradition that brings communities together—just like ballparks have for generations.

And mark your calendar for May 27th for their “Let Freedom Sing” event, a special celebration of music and heritage that honors the spirit of liberty and community during the Lehigh Valley’s 250 celebrations. It’s a chance to gather, reflect, and enjoy performances that connect our colonial past with the present—perfect for families and history lovers alike.

So join us on March 27th for baseball’s Opening Weekend and again on May 27th for Let Freedom Sing. Family fun, local pride, and memorable experiences all year long. Tickets and details online—don’t miss it!

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date—Monday, April 27th—for the Battles of Lexington and Concord Dinner at Fraunces Tavern in lower Manhattan. Hosted by Sons of the Revolution and the Fraunces Tavern Museum, the evening begins with a 6:30 PM reception and continues at 7:30 PM with dinner, an author lecture, Q&A, and the presentation of the 2026 Fraunces Tavern Museum Book Award, honoring the best new work on the Revolutionary War.

Fraunces Tavern played a pivotal role during the Revolution—as a meeting place for patriots, a site of political gatherings, and later the scene where General George Washington bid farewell to his officers after the British evacuation of New York.

Tickets will be announced soon—visit the Fraunces Tavern Museum website for details and reservations. Commemorate the battles that sparked the American Revolution in one of its most historic settings.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

