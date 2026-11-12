Beyond Election Day with Katarah Jordan and Carol Obando-Derstine | Let's Talk

Educator and advocate Katarah Jordan hosts this special episode of Let's Talk, reflecting on the 2026 midterm elections and what the results really mean for our community and beyond with Carol Obando-Derstine, an engineer, former Congressional candidate, and community advocate.

The conversation explores why civic engagement must extend well beyond Election Day and the difference between short-term voter mobilization and long-term community organizing. Plus, the importance of holding elected officials accountable, how everyday people can make their voices heard, and why meaningful change often starts close to home.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/12/26)

