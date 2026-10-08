Bringing the Warmth with Sunshine | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts is joined by Sunshine, a person who defines herself based on the warmth, light, and healing she hopes to bring to the world. She shares how personal trauma that started at a young age and continued for several years shaped her view of forgiveness and love.

Sunshine shares how she's prevented darkness from hardening her and what she believes love really means. Beyond that, Sunshine gives an honest glimpse into what abuse can look like and how someone can overcome it.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/8/26)

