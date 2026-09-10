"My Life Is Transformation" with Alonzette Breuer | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Alonzette Breuer, a Lehigh Valley transplant who believes she was born wanting to love others. She shares why sisterhood and community means the world to her and gives advice for finding a loving network of people.

Alonzette also talks about the time she spent masking and shrinking herself to match others' energy, and the lessons it taught her about loving herself. Now she's feeling the effects of the time she put into healing.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 9/10/26)

