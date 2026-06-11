"Look Where You Came From" with Tracy Fauntleroy | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts welcomes Tracy Fauntleroy, an Allentown resident dedicated to acknowledging the people, places, and experiences that have made us who we are. Tracy shares how his move from Virginia to Allentown revitalize him and the new mindset he's taken on around rebuilding.

Tracy shares advice for men who are in difficult places like he once was and shares how he's broken free from the mental prison he was stuck in, as well as stressing the importance of family and relationships.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 6/11/26)

