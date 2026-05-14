"I Have a Voice and a Lot to Say" with Vaneese Gibbs | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with Vaneese Gibbs, founder of the Foundation for Restorative Living, a nonprofit assisting prison survivors with reentry into everyday life. Vaneese shares what motivated her to focus on reentry and how starting the organization has inspired her to build new relationships.

Vaneese talks about the commitment she feels to helping the Lehigh Valley, why it's important to give people second chances, and her dedication to raising her children to be good men and women.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 5/14/26)

