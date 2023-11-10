Looking Out for Our Older Generations: A Conversation with Carmen Bell | Let's Talk

On this episode, Dr. Batts sits down with Carmen Bell, Director of Healthy Aging at United Way of the Lehigh Valley, to talk about what our older adults need and the kindness we should show to all generations.

They answer the question, "Who really is Carmen Bell, and what led to her passion for taking care of others?" They discuss the importance of caring for our elders and forming community both among seniors and between generations.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/9/23)