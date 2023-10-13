© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Let's Talk

"Thanks, We Got It From Here": A Conversation with Zaleeae Sierra and Arielle Brown | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT

On this episode, Dr. Batts talks to Zaleeae Sierra and Arielle Brown, two members of Gen Z, to break down the difference in generations, reasons for the disconnect between them, and struggles and joys that young people experience in today's world.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 10/12/23)

Tags
Let's Talk Let's TalkGen ZYouthZaleeae SierraArielle Brown
Stay Connected
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
Related Content