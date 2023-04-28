Clean Air, Clean Water, and the Fight for Environmental Justice: A Conversation with Ruth Santiago | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...climate change and environmental justice.

Dr. Batts is back, this time welcoming Ruth Santiago, a climate activist, attorney, and member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Ruth, who grew up in South Bethlehem and lives in Puerto Rico, discusses how hurricanes in 2017 and 2022 impacted the island, what "environmental justice" means and its importance, community participation and mobilization, making suggestions for climate policy, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)