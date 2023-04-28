© 2023
Let's Talk

Clean Air, Clean Water, and the Fight for Environmental Justice: A Conversation with Ruth Santiago | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
Let's talk about...climate change and environmental justice.

Dr. Batts is back, this time welcoming Ruth Santiago, a climate activist, attorney, and member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Ruth, who grew up in South Bethlehem and lives in Puerto Rico, discusses how hurricanes in 2017 and 2022 impacted the island, what "environmental justice" means and its importance, community participation and mobilization, making suggestions for climate policy, and more.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/27/23)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
