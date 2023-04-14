Rodney King and Tyre Nichols: A Conversation with Larry Spagnola | Let's Talk

"Can we all get along?"

-Rodney King

On this timely and powerful episode of Let's Talk, Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Lehigh Valley native Larry Spagnola, co-author of The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption, Rodney King's autobiography.

Larry recounts Rodney's life and experiences, especially in the wake of his 1991 beating by Los Angeles police. They also talk about the parallels between Rodney's beating and the killings of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and other cases of police brutality, the need for police accountability, the power of compassion and "radical love," Larry's other work, and more.

(Original air-date: 4/13/23)