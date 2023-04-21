Discussing the Premiere of 'American Hospitals' with Richard Master and Vincent Mondillo | LV Discourse

On this special episode of Lehigh Valley Discourse, Greg Capogna sits down with producer and businessman Richard Master, CEO of MCS Industries and filmmaker Vincent Mondillo to discuss their upcoming film American Hospitals: Healing A Broken System, which will be screened on April 24 at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinemas.

Richard and Vincent make the case for overhauling the current healthcare and hospital network system, discuss the impact and responsibility of providing healthcare costs from a business perspective, notions around universal healthcare, and more.

(Original air-date: 4/20/23)