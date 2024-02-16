The Magic Behind Kitchen Cabinetry with Brett Bacho | LV Business Beat

Sally Handlon welcomes Brett Bacho, President of Kitchen Magic, to talk about the importance of kitchen cabinetry, even though its value is often overlooked. They discuss the idea of the kitchen as the heart of a home, as well as Brett's leadership methods for running a family-owned business.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/15/23)

