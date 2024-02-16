© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

The Magic Behind Kitchen Cabinetry with Brett Bacho | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST

Sally Handlon welcomes Brett Bacho, President of Kitchen Magic, to talk about the importance of kitchen cabinetry, even though its value is often overlooked. They discuss the idea of the kitchen as the heart of a home, as well as Brett's leadership methods for running a family-owned business.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/15/23)

Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
