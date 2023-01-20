© 2023
Lehigh Valley Business Beat

Incubating, Investing and Innovating with Ben Franklin's Wayne Barz and Anthony Durante | LV Business Beat

By Sally Handlon
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST
Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania is celebrating 40 years of providing seed investments to early-stage technology companies, funding innovation in established manufacturers and supporting clients with in-house experts along with technical and business resources.

Sally Handlon chats with Wayne Barz, Chief Investment Officer and Anthony Durante, Manager of Entrepreneurial Support, who talk about the impact of this program over a 21-county region – including some “graduates” who are now a part of our greater business community.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/19/23)

Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
