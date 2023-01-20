Incubating, Investing and Innovating with Ben Franklin's Wayne Barz and Anthony Durante | LV Business Beat

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania is celebrating 40 years of providing seed investments to early-stage technology companies, funding innovation in established manufacturers and supporting clients with in-house experts along with technical and business resources.

Sally Handlon chats with Wayne Barz, Chief Investment Officer and Anthony Durante, Manager of Entrepreneurial Support, who talk about the impact of this program over a 21-county region – including some “graduates” who are now a part of our greater business community.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/19/23)