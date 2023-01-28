business incubator

-
Incubating, Investing and Innovating with Ben Franklin's Wayne Barz and Anthony Durante | LV Business BeatSally Handlon talks with Wayne Barz and Anthony Durante from Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania about the impact of their program over a 21-county region.
