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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Fiercely Inventive, Darkly Comic with David Pica and Chloe Russell | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down with director David Pica and cast member Chloe Russell from DeSales University's Act 1 production of 'Dublin by Lamplight,' an inventive exploration of theatre, revolution, and the complicated business of imagining a nation into existence.

David and Chloe talk about the show's integration of various storytelling elements and the challenging parts of putting together such a non-traditional form of theatre. Plus, the history behind the show and its fascinating connection to today's world.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/28/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon David PicaChloe RussellDublin by LamplightDeSales UniversityHistoryTheatre
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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