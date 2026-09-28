Fiercely Inventive, Darkly Comic with David Pica and Chloe Russell | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with director David Pica and cast member Chloe Russell from DeSales University's Act 1 production of 'Dublin by Lamplight,' an inventive exploration of theatre, revolution, and the complicated business of imagining a nation into existence.

David and Chloe talk about the show's integration of various storytelling elements and the challenging parts of putting together such a non-traditional form of theatre. Plus, the history behind the show and its fascinating connection to today's world.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/28/26)

