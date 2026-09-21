"You Won't Feel This Anywhere Else" with Jayne Ann Recker | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Jayne Ann Recker, Executive Director of the Celtic Cultural Alliance, about the upcoming Celtic Classic, which includes the Showing of the Tartan Parade, National Highland Games Championship, world-class musical performances, and much more.

Jayne talks about the CCA's and Celtic Classic's mission to educate the public about culture and bring the community together for the year's final festing opportunity. Plus, highlights of this year's programming and why the people are what really make the festival special.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/21/26)

