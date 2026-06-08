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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Traveling the World Without Leaving Bethlehem with Jeff Vaclavik | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 8, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jeff Vaclavik, Board President of the Southside Film Festival, to explore the community-centered mission that drives them to get everyone involved, from local businesses to film lovers to creatives.

Jeff gives a glimpse at some of the blocks and films that will make up this year's festival and some of the beautiful traditions that draw people back every year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/8/26)

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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jeff VaclavikSouthSide Film FestivalfilmmakingCommunityBethlehem
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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