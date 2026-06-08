Traveling the World Without Leaving Bethlehem with Jeff Vaclavik | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jeff Vaclavik, Board President of the Southside Film Festival, to explore the community-centered mission that drives them to get everyone involved, from local businesses to film lovers to creatives.

Jeff gives a glimpse at some of the blocks and films that will make up this year's festival and some of the beautiful traditions that draw people back every year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/8/26)

