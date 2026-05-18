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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Love Letter to Live Storytelling with Jason King Jones | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, to talk about this year's festival, following the theme 'Legends and Legacy.' Jason shares what preparations for the festival are looking like as summer quickly approaches.

They explore how this year's shows were chosen, how they fit into the theme, and why they still have cultural and social relevance today, as well as PSF's vital role in the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/18/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jason King JonesPennsylvania Shakespeare FestivalstorytellingTheatre
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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