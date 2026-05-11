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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Storytelling is the Heart with Mary Wright, Amber Charest, and Dennis Scholl | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle begins by sitting down with Mary Wright of Touchstone Theatre to explore the 21st annual Young Playwrights Festival. They share how the program helps bring elementary and middle schoolers' imagination to life and the beauty of truly listening to young people.

Then, Kate talks with Dennis Scholl of the Hellertown Historical Society about the upcoming Saucon Valley Heritage Day, a celebration that's bigger and richer than ever this year as they celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. Dennis talks about the demonstrations, music, and educational talks that attendees will experience and how Hellertown's own fascinating history makes it the perfect location for this event.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/11/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Touchstone TheatreHellertown Historical SocietyYoung Playwrights' FestivalSaucon Valley Heritage DayMary WrightAmber CharestDennis Scholl
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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