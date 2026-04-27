"Art Is Always Local" with Mark Wonsidler and Angela Fraleigh | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle is joined by Mark Wonsidler, Curator of Exhibitions & Collections for Lehigh University Art Galleries, and Angela Fraleigh, Chair of the Moravian University Art Department and renowned visual artist, to look back on LUAG's 100th anniversary celebrations as they near their end.

Mark and Angela share how LUAG's events over the past year have captured a snap shot of the region's creativity and discuss the benefits that their programming has brought to both the artists involved and the community.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/27/26)

