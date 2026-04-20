© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Weaving a Tapestry of Artistic Heritage with Sandra Gillen and Deborah Sacarakis | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published April 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks first with Sandra Gillen, Chair of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission, about the upcoming Mother's Day Weekend Fine Arts & Crafts Show, an annual tradition celebrating its 61st year. Sandra talks about the diverse list of artists and makers that will be present at this year's show and how it encourages visitation to downtown Bethlehem.

Then, Kate sits down with Deborah Sacarakis, Bethlehem Fine Arts Commissioner and Chair of the Performing Arts Committee, to explore this year's Sculpture Garden Concert Series. The weekly series presents musical artists that will get people up and dancing every Friday evening in June.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/20/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Sandra GillenDeborah SacarakisBethlehem Fine Arts CommissionMother's Day Weekend Fine Arts & Crafts ShowScultpure Gardens Concert Series
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content