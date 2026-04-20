Weaving a Tapestry of Artistic Heritage with Sandra Gillen and Deborah Sacarakis | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks first with Sandra Gillen, Chair of the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission, about the upcoming Mother's Day Weekend Fine Arts & Crafts Show, an annual tradition celebrating its 61st year. Sandra talks about the diverse list of artists and makers that will be present at this year's show and how it encourages visitation to downtown Bethlehem.

Then, Kate sits down with Deborah Sacarakis, Bethlehem Fine Arts Commissioner and Chair of the Performing Arts Committee, to explore this year's Sculpture Garden Concert Series. The weekly series presents musical artists that will get people up and dancing every Friday evening in June.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 4/20/26)

